Correction: Transgender-Health story

ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a story published September 22, 2023, about gender-affirming care for minors, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the North Dakota ban. The law does not explicitly bar doctors from switching patients’ treatments or specify a statute or limitations for civil lawsuits over damages.

