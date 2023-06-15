Correction: De Blasio-Security-Fine story

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of New York's Wollman Rink in Central Park, Nov. 14, 2021. The former New York City mayor was ordered Thursday, June 15, 2023, to pay $475,000 by a city ethics board that found he misused public funds on a police security detail during his failed presidential bid. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brittainy Newman]

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published June 15, 2023, about an ethics board ordering former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to pay $475,000 for misusing his police security detail, The Associated Press erroneously reported an aspect of a $155,000 fine included in that penalty. The fine amounts to $5,000 for each of the 31 out-of-state trips that de Blasio made in the company of his police detail while running for president, not $25,000 for each of those trips.

