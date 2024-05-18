Clarification: Fake Electors-Indictment-Giuliani story

In a story published May 18, 2024, about former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s indictment in Arizona, The Associated Press reported that the state attorney general’s office said Wednesday what charges were filed in that same case against Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff. As AP’s linked story showed, the charges against Meadows were disclosed on Wednesday, May 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.