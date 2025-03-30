Authorities investigate fire that damaged entryway to New Mexico GOP headquarters

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating an early morning fire on Sunday that damaged the entryway to the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

Firefighters responded to the fire just before 6 a.m. and brought it under control within about five minutes, according to Lt. Jason Fejer with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

The building was unoccupied and no one was injured. But the blaze badly burned the entrance and caused extensive smoke damage throughout the office, where three people work full time, according to Fejer and Republican party representatives.

A photo provided by GOP representatives showed the charred entrance of the building with wood and pieces of burned insulation scattered on the ground. A broken and burned door was set to one side.

The GOP office’s security system detected the fire, said New Mexico Republican Party Chair Amy Barela. She credited firefighters with quickly extinguishing the flames and preventing the fire from spreading.

Barela said GOP representatives also found spray paint on the side of the building about 50 feet (15 meters) from the entrance, saying “ICE=KKK”.

Agents from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene investigating, according to Fejer and the Albuquerque Police Department.

Representatives of the federal agencies did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

