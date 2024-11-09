Arizona Republican lawmaker Justin Heap is elected recorder for the state’s most populous county

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Arizona legislator Justin Heap has been elected to oversee elections in the state’s most populous county.

The Associated Press called the race on Friday evening.

The Maricopa County recorder-elect has criticized how elections are administered in the jurisdiction of some 4.5 million, calling them insecure.

Heap’s victorious path started with his Republican primary win in July over Recorder Stephen Richer, who has defended county elections.

He beat Democratic challenger Tim Stringham in the general election. Heap says he would improve security over early ballots as well as ballot transportation and storage.

President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters falsely claimed that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election.

