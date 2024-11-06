AP Race Call: Republican Vern Buchanan wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 16th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Buchanan, who has served in the House since 2007, represents a Republican-leaning district. It falls southeast of Tampa, including Bradenton and Brandon. In this most recent Congress, Buchanan served as the vice-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, whose jurisdiction includes tax policy and international trade. Prior to entering Congress, he ran automotive dealerships and chaired the Florida Chamber of Commerce. He defeated Democrat Jan Schneider. The Associated Press declared Buchanan the winner at 7:20 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.