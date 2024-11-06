AP Race Call: Republican Tom McClintock wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 5th Congressional District

Republican Tom McClintock won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Democratic challenger Michael Barkley. His district stretches southeast from the Sacramento suburbs and includes Yosemite National Park. Elected to the House in 2008, McClintock is currently one of 12 Republican representatives from California. He has frequently voted against Republican leadership during his time in office and was the only Republican co-sponsor of the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced in 2020 after George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers. The Associated Press declared McClintock the winner at 1:47 a.m. EST.

