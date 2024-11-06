AP Race Call: Republican Pete Stauber wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Minnesota on Tuesday. Stauber was first elected to the seat in northeastern Minnesota’s 8th District in 2018 and is a champion of the region’s iron mining industry. He’s a former St. Louis County commissioner and city councilor from Hermantown who served as a Duluth police officer for over two decades. He defeated former state Rep. Jen Schultz, a Democrat and health care economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth who was making her second run for the seat. The Associated Press declared Stauber the winner at 11:56 p.m. EST.

