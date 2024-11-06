AP Race Call: Republican John Barrasso wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Wyoming

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming won a third full term on Tuesday. Barrasso beat Democrat Scott Morrow, a retired postal worker union official from Laramie. Barrasso has risen to the third-ranking GOP position in the U.S. Senate and is the ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. An orthopedic surgeon and former state lawmaker from Casper, Barrasso was appointed to the Senate in 2007. He won his next three elections by wide margins. The Associated Press declared Barrasso the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

