AP Race Call: Republican Dan Crenshaw wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Crenshaw defeated Democrat Peter Filler, a teacher from Houston, to secure a fourth term representing a district that spans the suburbs north and east of Houston. The former Navy SEAL lost his right eye when he was hit with an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in 2012. Crenshaw easily won reelection in 2022, defeating his Democratic challenger by more than 30 percentage points. The Associated Press declared Crenshaw the winner at 8:31 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.