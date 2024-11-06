AP Race Call: Republican Carlos Gimenez wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 28th Congressional District

Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez won election to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 28th District was created during the 2020 redistricting cycle, as Florida gained a seat following that year’s census. It is the state’s southernmost district, covering the Florida Keys, Miami’s southwestern suburbs and the Everglades. Gimenez, a former mayor of Miami-Dade County, defeated Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to win the previous iteration of the seat in 2020. This year, he defeated Democrat and U.S. Navy veteran Phil Ehr. The Associated Press declared Gimenez the winner at 7:24 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.