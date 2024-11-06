AP Race Call: New York voters approve constitutional amendment supporters say protects abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York voters on Tuesday approved an amendment to expand the state constitution’s anti-discrimination language in a way that supporters say would protect the civil rights of people who are seeking or have had abortions. The Equal Rights Amendment bans discrimination based on someone’s ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes or “reproductive healthcare and autonomy.” The constitution already barred discrimination based on race, creed or religion. Opponents argued that the amendment might give transgender athletes the constitutional right to play on girls and women’s sports teams.

