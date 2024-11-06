AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Connecticut

Vice President Kamala Harris won Connecticut on Tuesday, extending the state’s long trend of supporting Democratic presidential candidates and adding seven electoral votes to her tally. This year marked the ninth consecutive presidential election in which Connecticut voters favored the Democratic candidate. The last Republican presidential candidate to win the state was George H.W. Bush in 1988. Former President Donald Trump has now lost Connecticut three times, first to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, then to Joe Biden and now to Harris. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

