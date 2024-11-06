AP Race Call: Democrat Shontel Brown wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Ohio on Tuesday. Brown was first elected to the heavily Democratic-leaning 11th Congressional District during a special election against progressive Nina Turner in 2021. The district includes Akron, Cleveland and the city’s eastern suburbs. Brown defeated Republican Alan Rapoport, an attorney and former mayor of Cleveland Heights who challenged Brown as too progressive. Rapoport previously ran for county council as a Democrat and for state Legislature as an independent. The Associated Press declared Brown the winner at 8:04 p.m. EST.

