AP Race Call: Democrat John Mannion wins election to U.S. House in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, beating incumbent Brandon Williams

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Democrat John Mannion won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday, defeating Republican Rep. Brandon Williams. Williams was one of several first-term Republicans in New York running for reelection in a district that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. Mannion is a state senator who represents a district north of Syracuse. The Associated Press declared Mannion the winner at 11:14 p.m. EST.

