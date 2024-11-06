AP Race Call: Democrat Joe Courtney wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut’s 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Tuesday. In a rematch from 2022, Courtney defeated former Republican state Rep. Mike France to win a 10th term. Courtney pitched himself as an “independent voice” for a district in the eastern half of the state that includes the city of New London and a U.S. Navy submarine base. Courtney has pushed for greater defense spending and vocational training for local manufacturers. His opponent, France, is a retired U.S. Navy officer who campaigned on stronger border protection and economic issues. The Associated Press declared Courtney the winner at 11:55 p.m. EST.

