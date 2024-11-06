AP Race Call: Democrat Frederica Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida’s 24th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 24th District, located in South Florida, covers much of eastern Miami-Dade County and includes a small piece of southern Broward County. It is among Florida’s most racially diverse districts, as more than one-third of the voting-age population is Black and one-third is Hispanic. Wilson, first elected to Congress in 2010, is known for wearing colorful and unusual hats. She defeated Republican Jesus Navarro. The Associated Press declared Wilson the winner at 7:06 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.