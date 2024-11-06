AP Race Call: Democrat Diana DeGette wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday. DeGette is a veteran of Washington, having served in the U.S. House since 1997 with a focus on combatting climate change, curbing gun violence and protecting access to abortion. DeGette was named as one of nine impeachment managers in the proceedings against former President Donald Trump after the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. DeGette defeated Republican candidate Valdamar Archuleta, retaining her seat in the dark blue district that covers metro Denver. The Associated Press declared DeGette the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.

