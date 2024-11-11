AP Race Call: Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District

Democrat Cleo Fields won election to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Monday, flipping a Republican-held seat. Fields is a longtime state lawmaker who also served two terms in the U.S. House in the 1990s. The 6th District, which extends from Baton Rouge to Shreveport, was redrawn this year as a majority-Black district. It went into effect after a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. The previous iteration was reliably Republican, but incumbent Republican Rep. Garret Graves decided against running in the new district, which was expected to elect a second Democrat to Louisiana’s delegation. The Associated Press declared Fields the winner at 4:24 p.m. EST.

