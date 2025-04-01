AP PHOTOS: Under the new Trump administration, Transgender Day of Visibility has a different tone

By The Associated Press
With the U.S Capitol seen between them, people sit by signs saying "protect trans kids," and "you can't legislate away trans" as they attend a rally for the Trans Day of Visibility, on the National Mall, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of transgender rights gathered on the National Mall on Monday to rally for equality on Transgender Day of Visibility, following a wave of policies signed by President Donald Trump aimed at erasing transgender people from government records, sports and even history.

