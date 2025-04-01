AP PHOTOS: Under the new Trump administration, Transgender Day of Visibility has a different tone
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of transgender rights gathered on the National Mall on Monday to rally for equality on Transgender Day of Visibility, following a wave of policies signed by President Donald Trump aimed at erasing transgender people from government records, sports and even history.
