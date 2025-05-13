AP PHOTOS: Trump continues four-day Middle East tour to boost US-Gulf ties

ALEX BRANDON The Associated Press
President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an arrival ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon]

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as he continues his three-nation visit this week meant to tackle multiple crises and conflicts across the Middle East.

The meeting, on the sidelines of Trump’s get-together with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, marks a major turn of events for a Syria still adjusting to life after the over 50-year, iron-gripped rule of the Assad family.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

