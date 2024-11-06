AP PHOTOS: Stark contrast between Harris and Trump supporters as election margin becomes razor thin

As election night progressed, Americans were fixated on results trickling in, their faces giving way to despair or celebration as states were called for Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters were ecstatic at a campaign watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Harris supporters looked on in dismay when it was announced she would not speak at a campaign watch party on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C.

It was all smiles and hugs at some watch parties when it was announced Trump won Georgia, a state that he lost by just under 12,000 votes in 2020.

That was a stark contrast with Democratic supporters, who could only bury their faces in their hands as Trump continued to gain ground in states that President Joe Biden won four years before.

