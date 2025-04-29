AP PHOTOS: Mark Carney’s Liberal Party wins federal election in Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has won Canada’s federal election, capping a stunning turnaround in fortunes fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to Canada’s economy and sovereignty.

The Liberals are projected to win more of Parliament’s 343 seats than the Conservatives in Monday’s contest. It isn’t clear yet if they will win an outright majority, at least 172, or will need to rely on one or more smaller parties to pass legislation.

Trump’s threats of tariffs and suggestions that Canada should become the 51st state upended the race, as polls showed Pierre Poilievre and his Conservative Party with comfortable leads only months ago.

