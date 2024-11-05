AP PHOTOS: Election Day voting underway as Americans chose between Harris or Trump

Voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in one of the nation’s most historic presidential races.

It’s raining across much of the nation’s midsection Tuesday morning and forecasters say storms are possible in large swaths of the country later in the day. That hasn’t stopped lines of voters before dawn.

In Scranton, Pennsylvania, Liza Fortt, a 74-year-old Black woman, arrived at her polling location in a wheelchair and not feeling well. But she said she ventured out anyway to vote for Harris. She said she never thought she’d have such an opportunity, to cast a ballot for a Black woman in a presidential race.

“I’m proud, to see a woman, not only a woman, but a Black woman,” Fortt said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.