AP Decision Notes: What to expect in West Virginia on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will compete for West Virginia’s four electoral votes in the Nov. 5 general election. Voters will also cast ballots for a full slate of federal and state contests, including a U.S. Senate race that will help decide control of the chamber next year.

Neither Harris nor Trump have campaigned in West Virginia, and the state has not been a competitive presidential battleground for years. West Virginia was reliable Democratic territory for most of the 20th century, but Republican presidential candidates have won the state by comfortable margins since George W. Bush’s victory there in 2000.

Also appearing on the presidential ballot this year are three independent or third-party candidates, including Jill Stein and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump.

In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Gov. Jim Justice is running against Democrat Glenn Elliott and Libertarian David Moran to succeed Democrat-turned-independent Joe Manchin, who is not seeking a third full term. Manchin’s retirement has complicated Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the chamber next year. A win by Justice would be enough to give the GOP a majority if Trump wins the White House, assuming they hold their other seats.

Republican state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is running against Democrat Steve Williams and three third-party candidates to replace Justice as governor. Voters also will decide two U.S. House races, including the 2nd Congressional District seat Republican incumbent Alex Mooney gave up to run in the U.S. Senate primary against Justice.

FILE - West Virginia Democratic Senate candidate Glenn Elliott gives a victory speech during the primary election results, May 14, 2024, in Wheeling, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathleen Batten

Other races on the ballot include state Senate, state House, attorney general and other state offices, as well as a ballot measure that would prohibit medically assisted suicide.

In recent years, West Virginia has increasingly chosen Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate and House and for statewide offices. Before switching party affiliations, Manchin was one of the last remaining Democrats representing the state.

The Associated Press doesn’t make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race hasn’t been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, like candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear it hasn’t declared a winner and explain why.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in West Virginia:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

7:30 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

4 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Jill Stein (Mountain Party) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent).

U.S. Senate: Elliott (D) vs. Justice (R) and one other.

Governor: Williams (R) vs. Morrisey (R) and three others.

Ballot measure: Constitutional Amendment 1 (prohibit medically assisted suicide).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Senate, state House, attorney general, agriculture commissioner, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 69%, Biden (D) 30%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 1,201,724 (as of Sept. 30, 2024). About 29% Democrats, 41% Republicans and 25% no party.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 63% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 50% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 29% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 7:57 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 96% of total votes cast were reported.

___

Associated Press writer Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.

___

Read more about how U.S. elections work at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy. The AP receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.