Albert Lea City Council considers inclusive playground, reassessed plan for Blazing Star Landing

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, April 8, the Albert Lea city council will decide the fate of a proposed inclusive playground for the city.

Currently, there are two proposed contracts for additions to Edgewater Park.

One will cost just under $320,000 for equipment. The second would jump to $426,000 for a rubberized surface to the playground.

These costs would be reimbursed by money raised through the All Together volunteer group.

The council will also reassess the plan for the Blazing Star Landing, following a grant form the state worth about $126,000.