Police respond to shots fired at Gates apartments

(ABC 6 News) -UPDATE: More law enforcement arrived on scene, and at 3:30 p.m., officers were using K-9s to search the area.

There is a heavy police presence at the Gates of Rochester (2015 41st Street NW), where officers are told shots were fired.

According to RPD, officers were dispatched to the Gates on a report of gunshots just after 2 p.m.

The Gates of Rochester / June 17, 2025

At this time, no victims have been identified, and there are no known injuries.

A shell casing was recovered from the scene.

At 2:50 p.m. more police units sped into the apartment complex with lights on.

We will update this article as more information is available.