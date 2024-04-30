Police respond to inadvertent Active Shooter Alarm in Zumbrota

(ABC 6 News) – This morning, the Goodhue County Emergency Communications received a call for an Active Shooter Alarm, which was activated at 9:08 AM in Zumbrota.

There was a report of employees sheltering in place at Dairy Farmers of America on the 1300 block of North Star Drive. Zumbrota Police arrived at the scene and failed to contact the employee who initiated the alarm, resulting in additional resources being called to the area.

Officers entered the building and began their search for a threat and were able to determine no shooting had taken place. There were no injuries to both employees and first responders. Responders cleared from the scene at 11:10 AM. Police believe a misdial in the internal phone system triggered the alarm.

Dairy Farmers of America are reviewing their internal procedures to prevent any future accidental system activations.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Kenyon Police Department, Cannon Falls Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Zumbrota Area Ambulance, and the Goodhue County Emergency Communications Division responded to the scene. Cannon Falls Ambulance, Red Wing Ambulance, and Lake City Ambulance prepared for a response.