Police report reveals a serious mental health situation in July, four months before Duluth murder-suicide

(WDIO) — The man who Duluth police believe shot and killed his sons, wife, and ex before taking his own life apparently had schizophrenia, and things had been going down hill.

The report says that an officer responded on July 3 after Tony Nephew reportedly held a knife to someone’s throat.

Nephew said he’d had a medication change a few days before, and since then, “voices had been telling him Trump is going to take over the world, so he needed to kill his family to protect them.”

According to the report, Nephew had requested to go St. Luke’s. There, he told the officer that Russians have had control of his mind since he was 6 years old.

The report said he had made some kind of suicidal threats a year and half before then as well.

Police believe Nephew shot and killed his ex, Erin Abramson, and their son Jacob, and then his wife, Kat Ramsland, and their son Oliver. Their bodies were discovered Thursday, November 7.