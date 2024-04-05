Police presence at Slatterly Park

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A large police presence at Rochester’s Slatterly Park on Thursday morning resulted in no arrested.

Rochester Police executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of 11 1/2 Avenue Southeast at around 10:30 a.m.

RPD Captain Aaron Penning stated several tactical teams were called in as a precaution, as there was a history of gun violence at the residence.

No arrests were made.

RPD declined to answer further questions from ABC 6 News, stating “The Emergency Response Unit (SWAT) is utilized about once a month to assist in the delivery of warrants.”