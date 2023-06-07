RPD: Deceased body found at Cook Park in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to Cook Park on a report of deceased person on Wednesday morning.

RPD said a park staff member discovered a body while cleaning up homeless encampments at the park, located at 722 7th St. NW in Rochester, shortly after 9:00 a.m.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause and manner of death. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a breaking news story and ABC 6 News will have further information when it becomes available.