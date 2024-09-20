Police officer in Michigan makes a daring rescue

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Last week, a police officer in Michigan made a daring rescue as she leaned out of her window to save a person in distress.

The driver, a 63-year-old man, failed to stop during a traffic stop while moving at about five miles per hour. The sheriff’s office says he appeared to be in a daze, unable to comprehend the request to stop.

That is when the officer, who had been in the passenger side of the patrol vehicle, was able to exit the window and climb into the truck to stop it.

She then called a family member to confirm the driver’s medical condition.