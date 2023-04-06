Police looking for those responsible in Rochester VFW burglary

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is looking for those responsible in the burglary of a Rochester VFW.

RPD said the burglary of the VFW, located on the 2700 block of 43rd St. NW, happened sometime between 10:00 p.m. on Apr. 3 and 4:30 a.m. on Apr. 4.

RPD said the cleaning crew had showed up to the VFW and noticed the glass on the front entrance door had been shattered. The crew then called police.

RPD officers responded and did not locate any suspect(s) and noticed an interior door had been forced open. RPD said the door led to a room where the VFW’s safe was located.

RPD said those responsible may have been “spooked” as it appeared nothing had been taken. Police are waiting for confirmation from the VFW manager.