Police investigating fight, possible stabbing at State Fair

(KSTP) – Police are investigating a fight and possible stabbing that occurred at the State Fair Saturday night.

State Fair police responded to a fight involving multiple people near the intersection of Underwood Street and Carnes Avenue around 9 p.m.

One person was treated on-scene for a possible head injury, according to police.

Soon after, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street.

There, they found someone with a leg injury from “an unknown cause.” He was seen by medics and released, but neither he nor the witnesses cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made.