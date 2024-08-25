Police investigating fight, possible stabbing at State Fair
(KSTP) – Police are investigating a fight and possible stabbing that occurred at the State Fair Saturday night.
State Fair police responded to a fight involving multiple people near the intersection of Underwood Street and Carnes Avenue around 9 p.m.
One person was treated on-scene for a possible head injury, according to police.
Soon after, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street.
There, they found someone with a leg injury from “an unknown cause.” He was seen by medics and released, but neither he nor the witnesses cooperated with the investigation, police said.
No arrests have been made.