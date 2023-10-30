Police find deceased man in tent at Silver Lake Park

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police found a deceased man in a tent at Silver Lake Park Friday evening.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with Rochester police, officers responded to a tent northeast of 7th Street at about 7:40 p.m. Oct. 27, after the 57-year-old man’s friend called to say he went to visit the man and found him unresponsive.

The man was found in a small wooded area near the park.

There were no signs of trauma, according to police, and an autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Moilanen said the man had no permanent address.