Police find 56 pledges blindfolded in potential University of Iowa fraternity hazing incident

(KCRG) — A 21-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he obstructed them from investigating a potential hazing incident at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity on the University of Iowa campus.

Iowa City Police say on Friday at about 12:43 a.m., officers responded to 703 North Dubuque Street for a fire alarm that had gone off.

While investigating, officers found 56 fraternity pledges in the basement, blindfolded with food splattered on them. Officers say Joseph Gaya of Riverdale, Iowa blocked the doorway of the basement even after asked to move several times. Later, police say Gaya stood in front of two witnesses in a separate room as an officer tried to talk to them about the incident. The officer asked Gaya to step out of the way multiple times, but police say he told the witnesses to not talk to officers. At one point, Gaya used an expletive as he told officers to leave the house. Witnesses told Gaya they were fine and said he should leave.

Police officers arrested Gaya on a charge of interference with official acts. He does not live at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity house and the University of Iowa says he is not a student.

The UI’s Office of Student Accountability placed Alpha Delta Phi on interim suspension starting Friday during the investigation of the incident. OSA says it was “due to the gravity of the allegations.” The national chapter has also suspended the charter until further notice.