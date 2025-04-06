Police ask for help finding missing Mason City teen

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is looking for a missing teen.

According to the department’s Facebook, 17-year-old Dominic Garrett was reported missing on Friday, April 4 by his mother. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

Dominic Garrett, courtesy of Mason City Police Department’s Facebook.

Dominic is described as a white male, 6 ft tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing black and red checkered pajama pants and a top with black/gray and yellow Brooks tennis shoes.

Police say they believe at this time the teen left home intentionally and not under suspicious circumstances.

Anyone with information on Dominic’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.