(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old.

Courtesy of Clear Lake Police Department Facebook

Police say Gabriella Forest was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday in a red hoodie near the Pilot Gas Station. She was also wearing black shorts and white crocs.

Authorities believe Forest may be in the Mason City area.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 641-357-2186. You may remain anonymous.