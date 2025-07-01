Poison hemlock spreading across Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Many are getting out and enjoying the outdoors this summer, and while we all know to avoid poison ivy, there is another plant you need to keep an eye out for.

It’s called poison hemlock, and while the plant with little white flowers looks unassuming, it is highly toxic to people and animals.

It’s now spreading across Iowa.

Experts at Iowa State University say one of the causes could be the 2020 derecho, a line of intense thunderstorms that went across the area.

“I think what the derecho probably did do was it opened up a lot of what was historically good tree cover under fairly full shade and perhaps provided lots of species, including poison hemlock, a little bit more of a niche where it got more sunlight,” said Meaghan Anderson, a field agronomist at Iowa State University.

The weed is commonly found along the edge of the woods, fence lines, and crop fields.

If it pops up on your property, you can remove it yourself. Just remember to use caution and wear gloves.