POISD & SPARK helping families impacted by incarceration

(ABC 6 News) – Having a loved one behind bars can be an emotional process for the whole family.

Two groups in Rochester are working to spread awareness and help families impacted by incarceration. The support group, Parents of Incarcerated Sons & Daughters (POISD), partnered with SPARK Children’s Museum of Rochester, to hold a special night just for the kids of families who have a loved one in jail or prison.

The objective is to help families network with others dealing with similar situations.

“It also helps dealing with the stigma of what incarceration is,” Heather Nessler, Executive Director of SPARK. “It also gives the kids a fun place to be kids in a play space.”

POISD have a number of programs to help those impacted by incarceration get back on their feet.

If you’re interested in getting involved or donating to their cause, click POISD or SPARK