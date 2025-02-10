PMI La Crosse-Rochester to host Professional Development Day in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Project Management Institute is hosting its Professional Development Day (PDD) 2025 in Rochester on Thursday, February 13th.

The PMI La Crosse-Rochester chapter serves cities in Wisconsin and Minnesota. This year’s PDD theme is “Project Management Sustainability: Guiding the Future,” and focuses on keeping project management practices effective, adaptable, and relevant.

The event will explore how project managers can embrace new trends, lead confidently, and ensure the long-term sustainability of their profession.

There will be a keynote address, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and an exclusive bonus.