Plymouth woman sentenced to 50 years for death of child

(ABC 6 News) – A Plymouth, Iowa woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of her son.

RELATED: Luke receives two guilty verdicts in child endangerment, death case – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Allyssa Larson, 29, was convicted in February of child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment resulting in serious injury after underfeeding her twin boys until one, Abel Luke, died in 2021.

Larson, previously known as Allyssa Luke of Plymouth, was sentenced Monday, May 13, to 50 years for the death of Abel, and concurrently sentenced to 10 years for her second charge of child endangerment–serious injury, related to Brennon Luke’s condition when he was found by first responders.

Luke said in court that she loved her children “with all her heart,” and would do anything to go back to the day of Abel’s death and prevent it.

“I have not fully grieved my son and I don’t know if I can or if I am able to and don’t know how to,” Larson said. “I’ve always wanted to be a parent since I was six years old … There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about my children.”

Cerro Gordo County judge DeDra L. Schroeder acknowledged that a “horrible” series of events led to Abel’s death — including an imminent house move and frequent DHS visits, for which Larson needed to prepare.

“Ultimately the responsibility for providing care for our children falls on the parents and that was on you — and the children were not fed according to what they needed,” Schroeder said. “That’s how we ended up here.”

Larson was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution for Abel Luke’s death, according to Monday court proceedings.