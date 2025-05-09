Plant watering tips from The Plant Shack

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The weather over the past few days has been nothing short of amazing in the ABC 6 News area, so it’s no wonder why so many are starting to think about getting their hands dirty by planting gardens.

The owners of The Plant Shack, Sam and Melissa, couldn’t be happier with all the sunshine and even some of the rain we’ve had in the past couple weeks.

The weather has kicked off plant sales with both saying they’ve seen a big uptick in sales recently.

As for the rain, it’s been shut off for awhile, and as common as flash droughts have been in the past, it’s a concern again this year. If a drought were to hit, it’s important to know how often you need to water your plants.

“In the next ten days, it doesn’t look great for rain, which is typical. We’ve had both the last couple of years, so if you are planting new, whether that’s perennials, annuals, I would keep it watered almost daily,” Melissa said.

Melissa says the magic amount of rain per week for plants is about one inch.