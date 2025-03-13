Plans for new ALDI in Albert Lea takes a step forward

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Grocery shopping options in Albert Lea may be expanding with ALDI preparing to set up shop in town.

The store’s potential site can be seen below:

The Albert Lea City Council approved dividing the 10-acre property into smaller lots on Wednesday, thus moving the plan forward.

If approved, the store would go in at the corner of East Main Street and Blake Avenue.

ALDI is listed as the developer on the site plans, and city councilmembers expressed excitement for the potential development.