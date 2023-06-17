Plane makes an emergency landing on interstate south of Duluth

(WDIO) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a small single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing in the northbound lanes of I-35. in Carlton County, Minnesota.

Authorities say the plane came to a rest in the roadside ditch after landing safely. No injuries were reported and there was minor to no damage to the aircraft.

Taylor Littler was riding with her aunt on their way to Babbitt when they noticed the single-engine plane hovering near them.

We “saw it lowering little by little,” Taylor Littler said. “This looks like it’s going to land.” Taylor pulled out her phone to capture the scene. She said it looked like the pilot had control, although they couldn’t hear the engine at all.

Littler said the plane was in the middle of the road, then down into the ditch. They pulled up behind the plane and asked the pilot if he was okay.

“He was so calm and collected,” she said. “He gave me a thumbs up, I’m good.” Taylor said the pilot was a lot calmer then they were.

Authorities asked drivers to use extreme caution in the area. Officials say the aircraft landed between Exit 220, Carlton County Road 6 in Barnum, and Exit 227, County Road 4 near Mahtowa.