Plane crashes near California racing event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A terrifying moment was caught on camera as a plane came crashing down into a race track full of people attending a drag race.

Officials say the pilot was trying to land at a nearby airport, but the plane hit at least five vehicles and sliced off the roof of a white pickup truck.

The pilot and three passengers survived, and nobody on the ground was injured.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.