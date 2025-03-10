Plane remains at Olmsted County crash site; owner of golf course called in the crash

(ABC 6 News) – A small Beechcraft Musketeer plane remains where it crashed at Oak Summit Golf Course Sunday night.

Golf course owner Mitchell DeCook said Monday that he was the person who called in the crash.

The pilot was the only occupant of the plane.

The owners of the plane said he had been checked and medically cleared.

Private plane at scene of crash, Oak Summit Golf Course 3/10/25.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

(ABC 6) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a small private plane crashed in the woods near the Oaks Summit Golf Course late Sunday night.

According to law enforcement, a witness called OSCO to report the plane crash at around 10:16 p.m.

The pilot only suffered minor injuries, and was able to walk away from the scene.

No other passengers were on board.

ABC 6 has confirmed the flight went down at near Oak Summit Golf Course, right next to the Rochester International Airport.

Police say the scene is still active, and wouldn’t allow ABC 6 on the property until they cleared the scene.

This is a developing story.