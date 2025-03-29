Plane crash confirmed in Brooklyn Park, unknown number of people onboard

(KSTP) – Fire crews and emergency responders are at the scene of an apparent plane crash Saturday afternoon.

Residents around Brooklyn Park have reached out to KSTP, stating a plane has crashed near Noble Parkway and 109th Avenue North.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA), the plane was a SOCATA TBM7 that had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was headed to Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis.

The plane, around 12:20 p.m., then crashed in a residential area in Brooklyn Park, according to the FAA.

It is unknown at this time how many people were onboard the plane when it crashed.

Gov. Tim Walz says he is aware of the crash and is monitoring the situation.

“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Walz wrote on X. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

Video captured at the scene showed at least one house completely engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived at the scene alongside emergency medical services.

There is no official word yet if anyone has survived the crash or was injured at the time of this publication.

This is a developing story.