Plan for University of Minnesota-Rochester campus passed by Board of Regents

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approved the Campus and Climate Action Plan for its Rochester campus Thursday.

The plan includes several expansions and renovations, aimed at improving the University of Minnesota-Rochester campus and strengthening its presence in downtown Rochester.

Near-term priorities outlined in the plan include adding three more active learning classes, adding more office space, creating a second academic house, expanding outdoor recreation, improving wayfinding and campus safety and enhancing student life in 318 commons.

The creation of specialty spaces is also laid out in the plan, including turning UMR’s University Square building into “the heart of campus.”

The third and fourth floor of the building will be renovated and turned into a place for informal gatherings, an internship and career center and an instructional development center.

UMR also plans on collaborating with their community partners to create shared specialty spaces.

The plan said as enrollment grows in the long-term future, the university will build facilities for academic spaces and student housing in the nearly five acre area of land owned by UMR known as the education district.

Read the summary of the plan below: