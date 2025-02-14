Plainview-Elgin-Millville School Board selects new superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — At a special board meeting on Thursday, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville School Board unanimously voted to select the district’s next superintendent.

The selection was Courtney Frie, who currently serves as the elementary principal at Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools.

“We believe Courtney Frie has demonstrated leadership skills and will bring new and creative ideas to Plainview Elgin Millville Schools. We are excited for this new chapter for our students and community,” said Plainview Elgin Millville School Board Chair Jason Bade via a press release.

According to the press release, a contract for Frie is expected to be approved by the school board at the March 10 meeting.

The pending start date for Frie is July 1, 2025.